Mizoram Speaker inaugurates 2-day ‘Tlaizawng Paradise’ tourism event in Saitual

Aizawl, Jan 6 (PTI) A two-day ‘Tlaizawng Paradise’ tourism event, aimed at boosting the local economy and promoting conservation of natural resources, was inaugurated by Mizoram Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama in Saitual district on Tuesday.

Lalbiakzama said the event at Phuaibuang village was organised to attract tourists by showcasing the natural beauty and wealth of the region.

He said community unity and cooperation were crucial for promoting tourism in the state.

Cherry blossom, locally known as ‘Tlaizawng’, is a major attraction in Phuaibuang and surrounding areas.

The two-day event features adventure tourism activities, including cave visits, mountain hiking and mass angling. About 600 people participated in a mega angling event held in the Tuivai river near Phuaibuang village on Tuesday, officials said.

Various local handicraft and handloom products are also being displayed at the Phuaibuang playground, along with cultural and musical programmes, they added.