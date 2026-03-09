Mizoram Speaker urges MLAs to uphold dignity of Assembly

Aizawl, Mar 9 (PTI) Mizoram Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama on Monday issued a stern reminder to the MLAs to maintain parliamentary decorum and urged them to refrain from behaving in any manner that could tarnish the dignity of the House.

The appeal follows recent instances of heated exchange of words between members of the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the opposition parties over key issues, including a controversial land deal between the state government and the Indian Air Force for setting up a base near Lengpui airport.

Addressing the House prior to the Question Hour in the ongoing budget session, the Speaker highlighted the prestigious reputation of the Mizoram Assembly.

He remarked that Mizoram’s legislative proceedings are frequently held as a benchmark for peace and excellence among the states.

"While members enjoy specific rights and privileges within the House, those rights are inseparable from their responsibilities," the Speaker stated.

He emphasised that members should not disregard their duties or behave recklessly simply because they have certain privileges.

Lalbiakzama added that such disorderly conduct constitutes a significant sign of disrespect toward both the legislative institution and the people of the state.

He said that the Mizoram Assembly has long been regarded as "outstanding" across the country, a legacy that current members are duty-bound to preserve. PTI CORR NN