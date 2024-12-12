Mizoram: Stalemate in Chakma council as 13 ruling MNF members join opposition camps

Aizawl, Dec 12 (PTI) A day after Chakma Autonomous District Council’s chief executive member Rasik Mohan Chakma was removed from his position through a no-confidence motion, 13 ruling MNF members joined opposition camps, leaving the 20-member council without a majority party to form the executive body.

BJP Chakma district president Durjya Dhan Chakma said eight council members of the Mizoram National Front (MNF) joined the party at a function held at Chakma council headquarters in Kamalanagar on Thursday.

Additionally, five other MNF members, including council chairman Mohan Chakma, joined the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) on Wednesday soon after Rasik Mohan’s removal, according to ZPM council member Kali Kumar Tongchangya.

The MNF’s strength in the CADC before Rasik Mohan’s removal was 14, while the ZPM had five members and the BJP one, an official said.

With eight MNF members joining the BJP and five others joining the ZPM, the saffron party now has nine members in the council, while the ZPM has 10 and the MNF is left with one.

Eleven seats are required to form an executive body in the 20-member council.

According to the current council composition, no party has a majority to form the executive body, the official added.

Both Durjya Dhan Chakma and Kali Kumar Tongchangya expressed optimism that their parties would be able to form an executive body soon.

The CADC was created in 1972 under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution for the Chakma tribe in Mizoram.

The last council polls held on May 9 resulted in a fractured mandate, with the MNF emerging as the single largest party by winning 10 out of 19 seats, while the BJP bagged five and Congress won four.

Later, the Congress won the Rengkashya seat, polling for which was countermanded due to the death of a BJP candidate. However, some BJP and Congress members later joined the MNF, enabling the party to form the executive body headed by Rasik Mohan Chakma. PTI COR MNB