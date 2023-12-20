Mizoram: Stone quarry caves in, 3 feared dead

Aizawl, Dec 20 (PTI) At least three labourers were feared dead on Wednesday after a stone quarry caved in at Pukzing area in Mizoram's Mamit district, an official said.

The workers, all of whom hail from outside the state, are likely trapped under the debris, he said.

A rescue operation is underway and senior officials are present at the spot, he said.

“The cause of the incident, which occurred around 1 pm, is yet to be known. The identities of the labourers are yet to be established as well,” the official said.

In November last year, 12 people had died in a a stone quarry accident at Maudhar area in Hnahthial district. PTI CORR RBT