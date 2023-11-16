Mizoram: Student protest over delay in scholarship disbursement enters third day

Aizawl: A student protest in Aizawl over the delay in the disbursement of scholarships entered the third day on Thursday.

Agitators, under the aegis of Mizoram's apex student body Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), have been staging a sit-in demonstration outside the Mizoram Scholarship Board office here since Tuesday demanding the immediate disbursement of the second installment of scholarship money to over 19,000 beneficiaries.

The protesters on Thursday prevented scholarship board officials from entering the office.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga has held a meeting with scholarship board officials and leaders of MZP over the matter. The outcome of the meeting, however, is yet to be known.

MZP president H Lalthianghlima claimed that the state government has received over Rs 17.87 crore funds for the disbursement of scholarships on September 25.

He alleged that the officials did not make sincere efforts to release the scholarship money and negligence on their part has affected thousands of students.

He claimed that 19,495 students, including 3,010 studying outside the state, are entitled to receive the money under the second installment of the scholarship.

Scholarship board officials, however, claimed that the money was not disbursed due to the imposition of the model code of conduct in view of the state assembly polls held on November 7.

They said that they were waiting for permission from the Election Commission to release the scholarship amount.

Earlier, on Tuesday, leaders of MZP also met the state joint chief electoral officer and sent a letter to the Election Commission over the matter.

They also met Chief Secretary Renu Sharma on Wednesday and informed her of the problems faced by students.