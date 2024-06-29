Mizoram taking steps for smooth implementation of new criminal laws: Official

Aizawl, June 29 (PTI) The Mizoram government has launched a series of initiatives to ensure the smooth implementation of three new criminal laws that will come into force on July 1, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Talking to PTI, Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte, however, said the three new laws are not being translated into Mizo language.

The three new criminal laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam — will replace the Indian Penal Code of 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure Act of 1898, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively.

Highlighting the government’s efforts to implement the new laws, Khiangte said training for 1,492 police personnel, which constitute 93 per cent of police station staff and supervisory officers, has been conducted across all 11 districts. Additionally, training has been provided to 1,965 people, including church leaders, students, and functionaries of various NGOs.

Besides district-level training, various programmes were conducted at the police headquarters in Aizawl in collaboration with the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), Mizoram Law College, and the Forensic Science Laboratory, he added.

Training sessions on the new laws were also held for jail superintendents, jailors, and assistant jailors on June 13 and 14, the IG said.

The state government has constituted five committees under the state police to address legal issues, technology upgrades, training, digital investigation, and financial implications.

Educational and awareness videos on the salient features of the new criminal laws were prepared in English and Mizo for both police personnel and the public, he said, adding relevant books were procured and distributed to all concerned units to ensure that the material is readily available.

An instruction manual for videography and photography while recording statements and conducting investigations on FIR, Zero FIR, and e-FIR has also been prepared, he said. PTI COR MNB