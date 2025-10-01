Mizoram taking steps to install geriatric beds in all govt hospitals: Minister

Aizawl, Oct 1 (PTI) Mizoram Health Minister Lalrinpuii on Wednesday said the state government is taking steps to install 10 geriatric beds each in state-run hospitals for old persons.

Addressing International Day of Older Persons in Aizawl, Lalrinpuii said the Centre has directed state governments to install geriatric beds in hospitals.

"We are making efforts to install 10 each of geriatric beds in all government-run district hospitals," she said.

Lalrinpuii also felicitated 12 old persons, including nine women, who have attained 100 years on the occasion of International Day of Older Persons.

The minister said that the state government is currently constructing a multipurpose centre for Mizoram Upa Pawl (MUP) or Mizoram Elders' Association and old age homes in Aizawl.

She also said that efforts are on to construct old age homes in other districts and a recreation centre for old age people.

Lalrinpuii, who also holds the Social Welfare, Tribal Affairs, Women & Child Development portfolio, said the state government is giving utmost importance to old persons and is taking various initiatives for their welfare.

She said that the government also provides pensions to old age people.

According to officials, at least 24,524 elderly people are currently receiving benefits from the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme. Of these, 15,393 people aged 60-79 years receive a monthly pension of Rs 1,200 (Rs 200 from Central government and Rs 1,000 from state government), they said.

Additionally, 9,131 people aged 80 and above receive a monthly pension of Rs 1,500 (Rs 500 from Central government and Rs 1,000 from state government), officials said. PTI CORR RG