Mizoram: Three kids drown in pond, CM expresses grief

Aizawl, Feb 22 (PTI) Three kids drowned in a pond in Mizoram's Serchhip district while swimming, police said on Sunday.

The victims have been identified as H. Lalhruaitluanga (9), Lalmuansanga (9), and C. Lalbiakhluna (7), all residents of Thenzawl town.

According to local residents, the trio had been playing together since Saturday morning.

Concern grew when they failed to return home later in the day, prompting their families to launch a search, the sources said.

The search party was led to the pond after a friend of the boys said they had planned to go swimming there.

Upon reaching the site, volunteers discovered the children's sandals on the banks.

Following an intensive search of the water, the bodies were recovered on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who is also the local MLA, took to social media to express his profound grief over the incident.

"I am deeply pained to learn of the tragic accident at Society Dil (pond), which claimed the precious lives of three young children from Thenzawl Vengthar," the CM stated.

He extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for divine strength and comfort for the community during this period of immense loss. PTI CORR MNB