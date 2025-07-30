Mizoram tightens security along inter-state borders amid eviction drives in Assam

Aizawl, Jul 30 (PTI) The Mizoram government has tightened security along inter-state borders to prevent possible influx from Assam following a series of eviction drives in the neighbouring state, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

According to Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Law & Order and Headquarters) H. Ramthlengliana, all police stations and outposts along the state’s border with Assam have been put on high alert in response to the state’s ongoing campaign to deport foreign nationals and illegal encroachers.

He said additional police personnel have been deployed at key entry points such as Vairengte, Saiphai, and Saihapui V villages in Kolasib district, located near the Assam border.

Security measures have also been strengthened along the state's borders with Tripura and Manipur, he added.

"We are taking necessary precautions to prevent illegal influx from neighbouring Assam. Mizoram has not reported any entry of people deported by Assam till now," Ramthlengliana told PTI.

He said the state government is also exercising extreme caution while issuing Inner Line Permit (ILP).

Earlier, Home Minister K. Sapdanga had said that additional officers will be stationed at strategic locations like Sairang and other villages where railway stations are expected to be operational soon.

On Tuesday, the central committee of Young Mizo Association or central YMA (CYMA) urged the Mizoram government to take appropriate measures to prevent potential influx from Assam.

Three Mizoram's districts — Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit — share about 164 km border with Assam. PTI CORR MNB