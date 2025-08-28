Mizoram to ban begging, bill passed in assembly

Aizawl: The Mizoram assembly passed a bill to prohibit begging in the state amid objections by opposition members.

Introducing the Mizoram Prohibition of Beggary Bill, 2025, on Wednesday, Social Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii said its objective is not only to prohibit begging, but also to assist and rehabilitate beggars by offering sustainable livelihood options.

She said there are concerns that begging is increasing in Mizoram, although the state is very fortunate to have very few beggars due to its social structure, involvement of churches and NGOs and the welfare measures and schemes being implemented in the state.

There is also an apprehension of an influx of beggars from outside the state with the arrival of the railhead at Sairang-Sihhmui, she said.

The railway line is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 13.

The government is of the opinion that with proper regulatory frameworks in place, it can keep the state free from beggars, Lalrinpuii said.

The minister said that the government will form a state-level 'relief board', which will set up receiving centres for temporary retention of beggars.

Beggars will be first kept at the receiving centre, and they will be sent to their native homes or states within 24 hours, she added.

The minister said there are more than 30 beggars, including non-locals, in state capital Aizawl, as per a survey conducted by the Social Welfare Department.

Opposition members, including MNF leader Lalchhandama Ralte, stated that the Bill is detrimental to the Christian faith and will tarnish the state's reputation.

They instead suggested a robust community involvement to stop begging.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma said the main motive of the Bill is to help and rehabilitate beggars with the collective help of the government, NGOs and churches.

The Bill was passed by the legislature after prolonged deliberation involving 13 members, including Lalduhoma.