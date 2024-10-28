Mizoram to ban firecrackers during Christmas, New Year to check pollution

Aizawl, Oct 28 (PTI) The Mizoram government has decided to ban all kinds of firecrackers and sky lanterns during Christmas and New Year festivities to check pollution, Home Minister K Sapdanga said on Monday.

Speaking at an event at the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) party office, Sapdanga said the government will take strict action against people involved in the transportation and bursting of fireworks.

The home minister also said the state government will alert all units of police and night patrolling will be conducted in towns and villages to ensure peaceful celebrations of Christmas and New Year.

He said that the government will also work with civil society organisations to ensure a peaceful atmosphere during the festive season.

In the past too, Mizoram had banned firecrackers, sky lanterns and other pyrotechnic materials, including toy guns, during the festive season to avoid pollution and to mark the sanctity of Christmas and New Year. PTI CORR MNB