Mizoram to be named 'Ginger Capital of India': Official

Aizawl, Nov 25 (PTI) Mizoram, which is steadily emerging as one of the major ginger-producing states in the country, has been recommended to be named 'Ginger capital of India', an official said on Tuesday.

This was announced at a 'Stakeholders Consultation for Mizoram Ginger Produce' held in New Delhi on Monday, he said.

The event was jointly organised by NITI Aayog and the Mizoram government.

Ginger is the flagship crop of Mizoram, and the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government headed by Chief Minister Lalduhoma provides minimum support price to farmers for certain crops like ginger, turmeric, broomsticks, chilli and paddy under the state's flagship programme 'Bana Kaih' or handholding scheme.

During the stakeholders' consultation on Monday, NITI Aayog has recommended that Mizoram be recognised as the 'Ginger Capital of India,' the official said.

The Central panel also suggested maintaining the organic nature of its produce, adopting advanced processing technologies, and expanding its presence in both domestic and international markets, he said.

The consultation primarily focused on strengthening market linkages, improving processing facilities, addressing value-chain challenges, and creating better opportunities for ginger farmers and entrepreneurs in Mizoram, he said.

Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), industry representatives, and entrepreneurs held open discussions on strategies to expand markets for Mizoram ginger across India and international destinations, develop stronger trade linkages, and build an efficient ecosystem for processing and export, he said.

Addressing the meet, Lalduhoma said Mizoram has emerged as one of the major ginger-producing states in India over the past two years, with its produce recognised for superior quality.

He highlighted the state government’s commitment to supporting both farmers and investors.

To ensure stable returns, the state government now provides a minimum support price of Rs 50 per kilogramme for ginger, the chief minister informed the consultation.

Lalduhoma also highlighted improvements in the state's industry and investment policies to facilitate ease of investment, noting that opportunities extend beyond ginger to other agricultural and value-added products.

He invited stakeholders to participate in the Ginger Buyer–Seller Meet scheduled to be held in Aizawl from December 5–6.

More than 60 participants from various government departments and the private sector took part in the event, the official said.

Key dignitaries who addressed the consultation included NITI Aayog additional secretary Rohit Kumar, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) chairman Abhishek Dev, Food Processing Industries secretary A P Das Joshi, Ayush secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare secretary Devesh Chaturvedi, Mizoram Labour Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, and state chief secretary Khilli Ram Meena, he said. (PTI CORR) RG