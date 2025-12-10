Mizoram to deliver LPG cylinders to homes in district HQ towns by 2026

Aizawl, Dec 10 (PTI) Mizoram's Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister B Lalchhanzova on Wednesday said that efforts are on to fully implement home delivery of cooking gas cylinders in all district headquarters and notified towns across the state by next year.

He said in a press conference here that the home delivery system will be fully implemented in all district headquarters in March next year and in notified towns in September.

In places where the home delivery service is not yet available, consumers are required to bring their empty cylinders to a designated spot, where workers of the gas agency provide refilled cylinders to them.

Lalchhanzova said that home delivery of cooking gas has been fully implemented in five out of 11 district headquarters, including Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area, Serchhip, Hnahthial, Mamit and Khawzawl.

"Although the home delivery system has been commenced in some of the remaining district headquarters, all district headquarters will be fully covered by March next year and 100 per cent home delivery will also be launched in all notified towns across the state in September next year. The supply department, District Consumer Unions and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) are collectively making efforts for the endeavour," he said.

Supply Director Saizikpuii, who accompanied the minister at the press conference, said there are more than 20 notified towns in the state and the focus area will be those where there are distributors.

The IOCL has instructed distributors to clear all LPG booking backlog by December 13 after which no distributor should delay delivery of refilled gas cylinders, which are booked online, by more than 2 days, he said.

The minister said that there will be sufficient gas supply during the festive season.

He urged all churches to strictly use commercial gas cylinders during the festive season.

Lalchhanzova also said that the government will take efforts to ensure that economically poor households get free gas connection under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana scheme.

He said that a total of 36,031 families are now given free gas connections under the scheme.

He said that any family whose annual income is less than Rs 10,000 can avail the scheme. PTI CORR NN