Mizoram to get Rs 20.64-cr egg production farm in Serchhip district

Aizawl, May 8 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a Rs 20.64-crore mega egg production farm in Thenzawl in Serchhip district.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone for a bailey bridge in Dilpui, a natural lake and a popular tourist destination, and inaugurated a centre for conservation of mithun, a bovine, in the town.

Speaking on the occasion, Lalduhoma said that Mizoram consumes over Rs 22 crore worth of eggs per year, and the state is lacking in mass production farms.

During the North Eastern Council (NEC)'s plenary session held in Meghalaya's Shillong in January, Lalduhoma had stressed the need for establishing mega egg production farms in Mizoram.

He said that the mega farm, when completed, is expected to produce 70,000 eggs per day.

The event was attended by Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister C.

Lalsawivunga, Rural Development Minister Lalnilawma and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) legislator V. Malsawmtluanga. PTI CORR BDC