Mizoram to hold Territorial Army recruitment rally from Nov 15 to 25

Aizawl, Oct 27 (PTI) The Mizoram government will hold the first-ever recruitment rally for the Territorial Army (TA) here from November 15 to 25, a ruling party MLA said on Monday.

Ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) legislator Lt. Col. Clement Lalhmingthanga told a news conference that the recruitment rally for Territorial Army (Home & Hearth) will be jointly organised by the Mizoram government and 166 Assam Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium.

He said the recruitment drive will open new opportunities for Mizo youth, including women, to serve in the armed forces.

Lalhmingthanga, who heads the empowered state-level committee on Territorial Army coordination and establishment, said 144 posts of general duty personnel will be filled during the rally, of which nine seats are reserved for women to encourage their participation in the armed forces.

He said the TA will draw pay like the Indian army and enjoy certain benefits, including medical assistance.

"The personnel will be employed for a longer duration depending on their performance and requirement. They will be entitled to pension and other benefits after completion of their service period," Lalhmingthanga said.