Mizoram to host winter festival to showcase state's culture, music

Aizawl, Dec 11 (PTI) Mizoram Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar on Thursday said that the state will host a winter festival later this month to showcase Mizo culture featuring traditional dances and music.

Organised by the state tourism department, the event will be held at Aizawl's Lammual (formerly Assam Rifles ground) from December 15 to 20, and on December 23.

Hmar said that the event aims at attracting tourists from across the country and abroad.

He said that a Christmas-related costume parade and carol will be held on December 23, and Lammual and its surrounding areas will be decorated with a Christmas theme to attract people.

During the festival, a charity stall will be installed where people can donate clothes and other items for the needy, the minister said.

Apart from various stalls and children amusement items, the event will also feature live music concerts, in which local and national artistes and rock bands will perform, he said.

He said that various singers - DJ Avanie from Mumbai, Naaz from Guwahati, Zehen from Bangalore and popular Northeast Indian hip-hop artistes Reble and Kim will perform on the occasion besides local artistes and music bands.

Mizoram had organised a winter festival during December 14-21 last year, which was attended by about 80,000 people, including tourists from neighbouring states and foreign countries, according to officials.

Hmar also said that his department, in collaboration with Sihphir local council, civil society group Young Mizo Association (YMA) and Sakawrhmuitual development committee, will organise a tourism event at Sakawrhmuituai hills, about 21 km from Aizawl, on December 31 to witness the last sunset of the year.

Another event will be organised on January 6 and 7 at Phuaibuang village in Saitual district near the Manipur border, which is home for beautiful cherry blossoms, he said.

The minister said that the beauty of Mizoram, its vibrant culture, traditions and tourist destinations should be exposed to attract more travellers.

Local people should also value and frequently visit the state's tourist destinations, he said.

Hmar said that Rs 349.91 crore worth of projects, including PM Ekta mall in Aizawl and heritage and cultural centre in Champhai are currently being undertaken to promote tourism.

He added that the government will also roll out a 'tourism calendar' to keep travellers informed about events in a year.

Officials said that the state's tourist footfall has steadily increased over the past few years due to policy and system changes and infrastructural development.

Over 5.2 lakh tourists visited the state during the 2024-25 fiscal, which is a 139.5 per cent increase over the previous fiscal, they said.

The opening of the new railway line in September has significantly contributed to the rise in tourist footfall, they added. PTI CORR NN