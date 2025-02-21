Mizoram to introduce new health scheme with Rs 5 lakh coverage: CM

Aizawl, Feb 21 (PTI) Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma on Friday said his government will soon launch a new health insurance scheme providing coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh to beneficiaries.

The scheme is likely to be implemented in the new fiscal, he added.

During a discussion on the governor’s address in the budget session, Lalduhoma said his government initially pursued the previous Mizo National Front (MNF) administration’s plan to roll out a healthcare scheme with Rs 1,000 crore loan support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

"However, despite efforts, the loan could not be secured, prompting the government to develop an alternative plan," he added.

The chief minister said discussions have been held with pensioners, government employees, and private hospitals to ensure support for the scheme.

"We are confident that we can implement the healthcare scheme with Rs 5 lakh coverage per year from our own funds, without borrowing from ADB," he said.

The proposed scheme will offer cashless treatment, and the government hopes to finalise agreements with private hospitals soon.

Currently, the state is implementing the Mizoram State Health Care Scheme (MSHCS), introduced by the MNF government in 2019, which provides coverage of up to Rs 2 lakh per year.

Additionally, the Centre's Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), which offers health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per year, is also operational in the state.