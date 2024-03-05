Mizoram to introduce new healthcare scheme: CM

Aizawl, Mar 5 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said on Tuesday that the ZPM government will introduce a new healthcare scheme by scrapping the existing scheme.

During a general discussion on the state's budget, Lalduhoma said the proposed new healthcare scheme will provide cashless health insurance to beneficiaries.

The existing Mizoram State Health Care Scheme introduced by the Zoramthanga-led Mizo National Front (MNF) government in 2019, will be abolished, he said.

The new healthcare scheme, which is being chalked out, will be much better than the existing scheme, he said.

The chief minister also said the government has released Rs 50 crore on Tuesday to clear all pending healthcare bills as more than Rs 45 crore was pending for release to the beneficiaries.

Notably, the healthcare bill was one of the major political issues before the assembly polls in 2023.

The MNF government headed by former chief minister Zoramthanga drew severe flak from different quarters as it failed to pay the pending healthcare bills.