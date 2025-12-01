Mizoram to introduce online border checkpost module for entry tax collection

Aizawl, Dec 1 (PTI) Mizoram will soon implement an online border checkpost module to streamline and ease the collection of entry tax from commercial vehicles, a senior official said on Monday.

State transport director R Lalrammawia said the system, which was developed in collaboration with National Informatics Centre (NIC), has been completed and deployed on live server.

The system will facilitate easy collection of fee (entry tax) from commercial vehicles entering the state and will also make travel easier for commuters, he said.

Lalrammawia said the online module will be implemented at Vairengte enforcement check gate on the Mizoram-Assam border and Kanhmun check gate on the state border with Tripoura.

Once operational, Mizoram will join 27 other states using virtual border checkpost systems, he said.