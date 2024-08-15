Mizoram to launch interest-free-loan scheme: CM

Aizawl, Aug 15 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Thursday said that the state government will launch a scheme to enable deserving people to avail interest-free loan up to Rs 50 lakh to achieve economic growth and improve the living condition of the masses.

Addressing the people on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, Lalduhoma said that his government was firm on its goal of providing inclusive governance and development, of more accountability and transparency in government processes and a people centric administration with improved delivery of public services.

He claimed that there have been marked changes in various aspects of governance and administration under the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government in just eight months since it came to power in December last year.

Lalduhoma said that the state government has been making massive efforts to develop the state and will also launch a loan scheme, where the government will act as a guarantor, to help the deserving people, who are determined for economic growth.

"The Mizoram Ceiling on Government Guarantees Act, 2011 is proposed to be amended to enable deserving partners to avail loans upto Rs 50 lakh, where the government will be the guarantor and will also bear the interest. This perhaps might be the first such scheme in the country," the chief minister said after unfurling the tri-colour at Lammual in Aizawl.

He said that the government will also soon launch a new and comprehensive healthcare scheme called 'Universal Health Care Scheme' which will cover the general population, government servants and pensioners.

He said that the state government prioritized fiscal stabilization and financial consolidation to improve the financial status of the state.

Lalduhoma said that his government has launched Mizoram Sustainable Investment Policy 2024 in February to attract private investors and investment from within and outside the state.

The policy provides for a comprehensive investment framework to stimulate economic growth and promote investment that aligns with sustainable growth, he said.

The chief minister said that his government is also committed to the purchase of local agriculture or horticulture products, food processing, marketing of agriculture and allied products, promotion of entrepreneurship and skill development, creating employment avenues or job placements for the youths, giving impetus to small-scale and agro-based industries under the state flagship programme 'Bana Kaih' or Hand Holding policy.

He said that the 'Bana Kaih' policy will be converged with various programmes, initiatives and schemes of the Central government.

Citing that his government has been making constant efforts to fight against drug menace, Lalduhoma said that drugs worth over Rs 66.8 crore have been seized so far.

He thanked the law enforcement agencies, security forces and civil society organisations for their efforts towards combating drugs.

He said that a 'State Level Core Committee on Ruihhlo Do' (Core committee on war against drug) has been re-constituted to revitalize the fight against the drug menace.

As regards administrative reforms, Lalduhoma said that the reduction of vehicles possessed by ministers, discontinuation of proxy or substitute staff, reduction of entitlement of household peons to officers, among others are being implemented.

The council of ministers has recently approved the hike in subsidized rates of foodgrains for households not covered under the National Food Security Act or white ration card holders and cancellation of certain categories of ration cards to ensure that subsidised grains reach the target beneficiaries, he said.

This bold step will save the government approximately Rs 3 crore every month, he said.

According to the chief minister, 1.3 lakh rural houses, 2,385 state-run schools, 1,567 Aanganwadi centres have been provided with tap water connections under the ambitious Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scheme.

The Independence Day was celebrated across Mizoram on Thursday with Independence Day functions held in all the district capitals and important towns of the state. PTI COR RG