Mizoram to launch new healthcare scheme

Aizawl, Aug 21 (PTI) Mizoram Health Minister Lalrinpuii on Wednesday announced plans to launch a new healthcare scheme which will cover the general population, including government employees and pensioners.

The scheme, 'Universal Health Care System', is set to be introduced following the signing of a loan agreement with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), which will provide Rs 1,000 crore in funding.

Lalrinpuii informed the state assembly that the current Mizoram Health Care Scheme, introduced by the previous Mizo National Front (MNF) government, is being effectively implemented. However, medical bills amounting to over Rs 9.8 crore is still outstanding for 2,921 beneficiaries.

Additionally, Lalrinpuii said at least 243 villages in the state lack health centres or clinics. Currently, the government has not outlined any plans to establish health centers in these underserved areas, he said.