Mizoram to outsource seven mini hydro power plants, construct two power projects: Official

Aizawl, Dec 21 (PTI) The Mizoram government has decided to privatise or outsource seven small hydel power plants due to high maintenance costs, an official of the state Power and Electricity (P&E) department said on Sunday.

The decision was announced by Chief Minister Lalduhoma while inaugurating a 10-WM solar power plant at Thenzawl in Serchhip on Saturday, the official said.

He said that the decision was taken with a belief that it will yield benefits for the state, as the maintenance costs of the projects are high.

The move, however, was opposed by the opposition Congress.

Former Congress legislator, T T Zothansanga, said that the decision was detrimental to Mizoram's interest and was unjustifiable given their revenue-generating capacity.

According to Zothansanga, Mizoram now has around 14 hydroelectric projects with a combined generating capacity of over 100 MW.

Out of 14 hydroelectric projects, nine were built under Congress government, three under the Mizo National Front (MNF) and two were built during the People's Conference regime led by former chief minister Brig T Sailo, he said.

He claimed that the small power plants, including a 12-MW Serlui-B hydel project in Kolasib district, are generating revenue.

The P&E official said that the government would begin the construction of two power projects - 24MW at Tuirini river about 60 km from Aizawl and 132 MW at Tuivai river in Saitual district near the Manipur border - likely next year.

The proposed 24 MW Tuirini hydel project is estimated to cost Rs 676 crore, while the cost of 132 MW Tuivai hydel electric project is estimated at Rs 2,400 crore and is expected to generate 380 MU of power annually, he said.

On Saturday, Lalduhoma had also said that foundation stone for the 24 MW Tuirini hydel project will be laid in the near future and planning for the 132 MW Tuivai hydel electric project is progressing steadily.

Once the projects are completed, Mizoram will achieve substantial energy self-sufficiency, he had said.

The chief minister had further said that the state government is also planning to construct six more solar parks with a combined generating capacity of 66 MW in different parts of the state.

Currently, Mizoram has no major power plant and the state imports power from outside, mainly from Tripura to meet its requirement, spending around Rs 400 crore annually.

According to officials, the state's annual power demand has increased by around 7.6 per cent, with peak demand having reached 160 MW.

The present Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government, soon after it assumed power, decided not to hike power tariff for five years to ensure affordable energy for all and to benefit economically weaker sections and small entrepreneurs. PTI CORR RG