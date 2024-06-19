Mizoram to review decision to upgrade 340 schools

Aizawl, Jun 19 (PTI) The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government, led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, will review the previous Mizo National Front (MNF) government's decision to upgrade 340 schools, Education Minister Vanlalthlana said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference, Vanlalthlana said the council of ministers on Tuesday decided to reassess the decision made in September last year by the MNF government to grant provisional ad hoc grants-in-aid and lump-sum grants-in-aid to 340 schools across the state, as many of them failed to meet the required criteria.

The previous MNF government had decided to take the liabilities for payment of salaries including dearness and medical allowances of 180 schools, provide provisional grants-in-aid to 52 schools, and lump-sum grants-in-aid to 108 schools before the assembly polls last year.

However, of the 180 schools for which the government had decided to take liabilities, only 41 met the criteria. Similarly, only 42 out of the 52 schools approved for provisional ad hoc grants-in-aid and 60 out of the 108 schools approved for lump-sum grants-in-aid have fulfilled the required norms.

Vanlalthlana criticised the previous MNF government, alleging that the decision was made for political gain ahead of the state polls. He emphasised that the decision must be reviewed as the existing act and rules for school upgrades would be rendered ineffective if 340 schools were upgraded without meeting the criteria.

While the government supports elevating schools to higher status, considering the condition of teachers and the needs of society or villages, it cannot bypass the rules or act beyond what is permitted by law, he said. PTI COR MNB