Mizoram to set up 2 areca nut processing units: CM

Aizawl, Mar 28 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday announced that the state government would set up areca nut processing plants in two districts to address the challenges faced by local areca nut growers.

Addressing a state-wide training and seminar on scientific method of cultivation of areca nut and pest management in Aizawl, Lalduhoma said the North Eastern Council (NEC) has sanctioned Rs 7.43 crore for establishing areca nut processing units at Chemphai in Kolasib district near Assam border and Zamuang in west Mizoram's Mamit district.

He expressed hope that the units, when completed, will facilitate marketing opportunities, create value-added products and ameliorate the problems faced by local areca nut growers.

The chief minister said that illegal import of areca nuts from Myanmar has adversely affected local areca nut growers, who faced enormous challenges in selling their produce at reasonable prices.

Lalduhoma said that his government has been making massive efforts to curb smuggling of Burmese areca nuts and as a result of which the illegal practice has significantly come down although it is difficult to completely control now.

He said that farmers will be able to process dried and skob (water-drenched or soaked) areca nuts, produce compost from areca nut peels and biodegradable disposable plates from areca sheaths or leaves through the processing units.

Although the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and DoNER ministry did not encourage expansion of areca nut cultivation, the Mizoram government will allow any interested farmers to grow areca nuts, he said.

Lalduhoma also stated that 318 people have applied for assistance under the flagship programme 'Bana Kaih' (handholding) scheme and another 93 people under CM special package for areca nut cultivation till date.