Mizoram to sign pact with section of Hmar militants: CM

Aizawl, Dec 5 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday said his government would soon sign a pact with a faction of Hmar militants to restore peace in the state.

Addressing the general assembly of Hmar Students' Association (HSA) and Sikpui Ruoi festival at Saipum in Kolasib district near the Assam border, Lalduhoma said negotiations are in progress with Lalhmingthanga Sanate faction of Hmar People's Convention (Democratic) to bring back the cadres to normal life.

"We are hopeful that we can soon sign an agreement to restore peace in Mizoram, particularly in Hmar-dominated areas," he said.

The HPC (D) had earlier demanded an autonomous district council under the sixth schedule of the constitution by carving out Hmar-dominated villages in the northeastern part of Mizoram, adjoining Manipur.

However, the H Zosangabera faction of HPC(D) signed a peace accord with the Mizoram government in April 2018, which led to the birth of Sinlung Hills Council (SHC) for the people of Hmar-dominated villages in the northeastern part of the state.

Another faction headed by Sanate is mainly based and active in Assam's Cachar district. PTI CORR RG