Mizoram tops NE regional skill competition

Aizawl, Jan 23 (PTI) Mizoram emerged as the champion at the recently concluded IndiaSkills Northeast Regional Competition 2025-26 by bagging 21 awards in 20 skill trades, officials said on Friday.

The four-day event organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship was held at Guwahati University from January 19-22.

Mizoram's competitors dominated the regional meet, securing 21 medals, including 9 gold, to become the best performing state among participating Northeastern states, officials said.

The competition featured youths across 26 skill trades, and Mizoram participants took part in 20 trades, they added.

The success of the Mizoram team reflected the strong skill proficiency and craftsmanship among the state’s youth and their growing competitiveness not only within the Northeast region but also at the national level, officials said.

In terms of category-wise performance, the state's participants clinched gold in electronics, fashion technology, floristry, hairdressing, hotel reception, painting and decorating, restaurant service, retail sales and visual merchandising and silver medals in floristry, mobile application, software, bakery, restaurant service and 'Medallion for Excellence' in cooking, beauty therapy, electronics, graphics designing, painting and hairdressing. PTI CORR MNB