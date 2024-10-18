Mizoram: Transport officer suspended for issuing driving licences illegally

Aizawl, Oct 17 (PTI) The Mizoram government on Thursday suspended a transport officer for issuing driving licences illegally.

This action follows a complaint from the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), which claimed that driving and learner licences were being issued from the Aizawl District Transport Office (DTO) illegally.

According to an order by transport department secretary Lalengthanga Hnamte, the district transport officer (licencing authority) has been suspended with immediate effect for his alleged involvement in these illegal activities.

The order also stated that disciplinary proceedings are being contemplated against Hnamte and an investigation is underway.

On Wednesday, CYMA leaders met Transport Minister Vanlalhlana to report alleged illegal issuance of licences from Aizawl DTO.

The organisation claimed that it verified these fraudulent activities after questioning local residents and refugees, who admitted to holding driving licences that had been improperly issued by the DTO.

In its complaint, CYMA alleged that some people, lacking necessary documentation for applying for driving licences, would approach middlemen, paying them for assistance. These middlemen then bribed DTO employees, who issued the licences. PTI CORR MNB