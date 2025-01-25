Mizoram: Truckers call off stir after govt assurance of repair work on national highway stretch

Aizawl, Jan 25 (PTI) Two Mizoram truck associations have called off their strike to protest against the poor condition of roads along a portion of the Aizawl-Silchar national highway, following repair work undertaken by the state government.

Advertisment

The Mizoram Truck Owners' Association (MTOA) and Mizoram Truck Drivers' Association (MTDA) said in a statement that the strike was lifted at 6:30 pm on Friday, as the government took steps to repair potholes on the worst-affected Kawnpui-Khamrang stretch.

Trucks carrying essential commodities and construction materials had ceased operations from 7 am on Thursday.

The authorities have also assured the truckers of measures to repair the entire affected portion of the National Highway-306/06 (Aizawl-Silchar road) that connects Mizoram with Assam, the statement said.

Advertisment

The stretch between Sairang/Khamrang near Aizawl and Vairengte near the Assam border was damaged by heavy rain last year.

Repair work of the national highway is being executed on a war footing, PWD officials said. PTI CORR RBT