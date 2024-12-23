Mizoram: Two arrested for beating man to death over allegations of stealing money

Aizawl, Dec 23 (PTI) Mizoram police on Monday said two persons have been arrested for allegedly beating a man to death near Aizawl over allegations of stealing money.

Advertisment

The accused, identified as K T Zonunsanga (31) and R Lalhmangaihzuala (56), were part of a village defence party (VDP) in Tuirial Airfield area. They allegedly beat the victim to death over his suspected involvement in a theft in their locality, said Mizoram inspector general of police (headquarters) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte.

The two were arrested and sent to jail after being presented before a magistrate on Sunday, he added.

Home Minister K. Sapdanga expressed regret over the incident and urged those involved in community service to act within the confines of the law.

Advertisment

The incident occurred at Tuirial Airfield area, around 18 km east of Aizawl, on the night of December 18. The victim, David Lalmuanpuia (31), and his friend Lalduhsaka were detained by the local vigilantes on suspicion of stealing money from a pastor's quarters, police said.

David's mother Nunthangmawii alleged that the VDP members took her son from their home around 8 PM after receiving a complaint from the pastor, who claimed that Rs 26,000 had been stolen from his quarters while he was at church.

She alleged that the vigilantes interrogated her son for several hours and beat him mercilessly, leading to his death. Despite pleading for mercy and even approaching the pastor to intervene, Nunthangmawii claimed that no one listened to her.

Advertisment

After prolonged interrogation, David was found unconscious in the VDP room past midnight and was rushed to a hospital in Aizawl. He succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of December 19, according to Nunthangmawii.

She argued that, despite her son's history of drug use, he could not have been involved in the theft as he had been at home when the burglary reportedly took place.

Police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 105/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a complaint filed by Nunthangmawii, Khiangte said.

Advertisment

David's death has sparked public outrage, with many demanding stringent punishment for those involved and blaming the pastor for allegedly failing to respond to Nunthangmawii’s plea.

Despite multiple attempts, both the VDP members and the pastor could not be reached for comments.

Meanwhile, the Centre for Environment and Social Justice (CESJ), led by social activist Vanramchhuangi alias Ruatfela Nu, urged the state government to take swift and impartial action to arrest all those involved in the alleged lynching.

Advertisment

A statement issued by the organisation said that if the government fails to act promptly, they will have no choice but to approach the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to seek justice for the victim.

The CESJ also demanded that the Mizoram Police Act, 2011, under which the Village Defence Party (VDP) was formed, be amended to prevent community policing outside the boundaries of the law. PTI COR MNB