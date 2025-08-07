Mizoram University researchers discover new snake species

Aizawl, Aug 7 (PTI) Researchers from the Zoology Department of Mizoram University have discovered a new species of snake -- 'Smithophis laptofasciatus'.

The new species was discovered after studying its scales, morphological features and DNA during herpetological expeditions, Professor H T Lalremsanga, who heads the Zoology Department, said.

The findings of the new research were published in the international scientific journal, 'Taprobanica' (The Journal of Asian Biodiversity) on August 5, he said.

According to Lalremsanga, five Smithophis snake species have been discovered so far worldwide.

They are mainly found in India's Northeast and neighbouring regions, he said.

Of the five species, two species -- Smithophis atemporalis and Smithophis mizoramensis -- were discovered in Mizoram, he said.

Although the new finding was described as Smithophis bicolour, which was discovered in Meghalaya in 1855, a thorough study revealed that Smithophis laptofasciatus differs from the latter in its DNA and morphological features by 11.5 per cent, which confirmed it to be a new species, he said.

Smithophis laptofasciatus is non-venomous and mainly feeds on worms, he said, adding it lives in dense forests. PTI CORR ACD