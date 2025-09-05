Mizoram University's Zoramdinthara wins National Higher Education Teacher Award

Aizawl, Sep 5 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday presented the National Award to Teacher for Higher Education 2025 to Dr. Zoramdinthara, associate professor of Mizoram University, in New Delhi on Friday, officials said.

The award carries a silver medal, certificate and a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

Zoramdinthara, who is the head of the Mizo department in MZU, had earlier bagged the State NSS Award for programme officer and Indira Gandhi NSS Award for programme officer in 2015 and 2016, respectively. PTI CORR) MNB