Mizoram unveils intitiative to boost sports coaching, talent development

Aizawl, Dec 1 (PTI) Mizoram on Monday launched an intitiative to establish sports coaching and talent development programmes across the northeastern state, officials said.

State Home Minister K Sapdanga kicked off the Empowering Mizoram Sports (EMS) programme, under the 'Bana Kaih' or handholding scheme, to promote sports and groom talented youths.

As part of the initiative, basic coaching will be provided to children aged 8 to 15 years for 15 days, focusing on preparing them for future competitions, particularly the 2036 Olympics, the officials said.

A total of 24 sports disciplines have been selected under the programme.

Sapdanga said the EMS programme is a milestone for Mizoram in the field of sports to promote and expose talented Mizo youths at the international level.

The EMS programme will be implemented under a public-private-partnership (PPP) mode, fostering community involvement and shared responsibility with the government to ensure sustained interest and commitment, the officials said.

Priority will be given to sports that offer greater potential for Olympic qualification, they added.