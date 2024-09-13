Mizoram urges Centre to compensate farmers affected by African Swine Fever

Aizawl, Sep 13 (PTI) The Mizoram government on Friday urged the Centre to provide financial assistance to pig farmers affected by the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in the state, a statement said.

State Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister C Lalsawivunga said the outbreak of ASF has greatly affected the state and financially impacted the pig farmers.

He was speaking at the meeting of ministers of animal husbandry and veterinary in Odisha, the statement said.

Lalsawivunga urged the Centre to take steps to compensate the pig farmers for their losses.

The minister also urged the Centre to make efforts to either produce or import vaccines from other countries at the earliest.

The minister informed the state assembly last month that more than 57,000 pigs died and over 43,000 others culled due to the outbreak of ASF across the state causing a monetary loss to the tune of nearly Rs 800 crore since 2021.

He said that about Rs 7 crore was given by the Centre in 2021-22 and 2022-23 to compensate the pig farmers. The state also sought another Rs 74.7 lakh assistance from the Centre for the 2023-24 fiscal and it was approved by the National Steering Committee.

According to a bulletin issued by the state animal husbandry and veterinary department on Friday, at least 234 villages in five districts, including Aizawl, are at present affected by the ASF outbreak.

The outbreak of ASF was first reported at Lungsen village in south Mizoram's Lunglei district near the Bangladesh border in March 2021. Officials believed the outbreak was caused by pigs illegally imported from the neighbouring country.

Mizoram shares a 318-km-long border with Bangladesh.