Aizawl, Oct 28 (PTI) Chief Minister Lalduhoma urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to raise a 'Mizo territorial force', an official said on Monday.

The request was made by the Mizoram CM during a recent meeting with Singh, he said.

The force will have Mizo youths only, he added.

Singh told the CM that he will put the matter before the Centre's Cabinet Committee on Security, the official said. PTI CORR SOM