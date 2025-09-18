Mizoram urges NSDCI to open Japanese language centre in Aizawl

Aizawl, Sep 18 (PTI) The Mizoram government has urged the National Skill Development Corporation International (NSDCI) to set up a Japanese language learning centre in Aizawl, an official said on Thursday.

The official said Mizoram Youth Commission chairman Malsawmzuala Ralte met NSDCI CEO Alok Kumar and other officials in New Delhi and discussed the matter.

Ralte informed Kumar that there is strong interest among Mizo youths to apply for caregiving and nursing jobs in Japan.

He said the state government in collaboration with NSDCI used to send youths from the state to Noida to learn spoken Japanese.

However, they faced several challenges as Noida is far from Mizoram, Ralte said.

He urged the CEO to open a Japanese language learning centre at the Mizoram Youth Commission office in Aizawl to facilitate easy access to the youths, the official said.

In response, Kumar agreed to the proposal and assured Ralte that a NSDCI team will visit the state at the earliest to discuss further action, the official added.

According to the official, there are more than 100 youths from Mizoram currently working in Japan. PTI CORR MNB