Mizoram varsity inks pact with Myanmar institute for academic collaboration

Aizawl, Dec 9 (PTI) Mizoram University and the Institute of Chin Affairs in neighbouring Myanmar have signed a pact to facilitate academic collaboration between the two institutions, MZU officials said on Tuesday.

The agreement highlights key areas of cooperation between the two institutions, including the introduction of a diploma course in spoken Burmese, admission of students from Myanmar to Mizoram University, and research collaboration.

The partnership is expected to strengthen academic ties, promote cultural exchange, and provide students with opportunities to learn the Burmese language while engaging in collaborative research projects, the officials said.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by MZU Vice Chancellor Prof Dibakar Chandra Deka and Institute of Chin Affairs deputy executive director Mai Lucy Mawi.

Mizoram currently has over 31,000 refugees from Myanmar, primarily from Chin state.

Officials said that hundreds of refugee students from the neighbouring country are studying in schools in different parts of the state. PTI CORR NN