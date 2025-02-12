Mizoram village and local council elections held peacefully

Aizawl, Feb 12 (PTI) Polling for 110 local councils (LC) within two urban local bodies and 534 village councils (VC) across nine districts concluded peacefully on Wednesday, a senior official said.

State election commissioner H. Lalthlangliana said voting, which commenced at 7 am, continued beyond the 4 pm deadline.

According to data provided by the state election commission (SEC) in its official website, 64.76 per cent voter turnout was recorded in VC polls and 33.24 per cent in LC elections till 8:30 pm.

Lalthlangliana said the voting percentage may increase as detailed reports are awaited.

There are 544 VCs in nine districts, excluding three autonomous district councils in south Mizoram's Lawngtlai and Siaha districts, and 111 LCs within Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) and the newly created Lunglei Municipal Council.

Of the 544 VCs and 111 LCs, polling for a three-member Lalnutui VC in south Mizoram's Lunglei district and a seven-member Lawipu LC within AMC has been rescheduled on Thursday and Friday, respectively, due to the death of candidates, Lalthlangliana added.

Elections were not held in nine VCs spread across seven districts as all candidates, the majority of whom belonged to the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), were declared elected unopposed, he said.

Counting of votes has not been started at the time of filing this report.

According to the SEC, there are 4,41,431 voters, including 2,24,089 women, in 544 VCs, while 2,03,837, including 1,09,555 women voters, in 111 LCs.

There are 2,416 seats in 544 VCs of which 613 seats are reserved for women, it said.

Additionally, there are 575 seats, including 157 seats reserved for women, in 87 local councils within AMC and 148 seats in 24 LCs within LMC, out of which 38 seats are reserved for women, the commission said. A single VC or LC usually has 3 to 7 members.

A total of 6,828 candidates have contested for the village council polls, of which 1,651 candidates were vying for 613 seats reserved for women, the SEC said.

Besides, 2,076 candidates were in the fray for 111 LC polls out of which 556 nominees were competing for 195 seats reserved for women, it said. PTI CORR.

.

MNB