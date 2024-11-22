Mizoram: Woman among three held with heroin worth Rs 75 lakh

Aizawl, Nov 22 (PTI) Three persons, including a woman, were arrested with heroin worth Rs 75 lakh in separate operations in Aizawl, the Assam Rifles said on Friday.

The operations were carried out jointly by the Assam Rifles and the Anti-Narcotics Squad at Dawrpui and Thuampui areas in Aizawl on Thursday, it said.

In Dawrpui, 59 gram of heroin worth Rs 42.3 lakh was seized from Lalpeksanga (29) and Lalfamkima (22), both residents of Salem Veng, it said.

In the Thuampui area, a 33-year-old woman identified as Lalchawisangi of Champhai district was arrested with 48 gram of heroin worth Rs 33.6 lakh.

The drugs along with the three accused were handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department for legal proceedings, the Assam Rifles said. PTI CORR SOM