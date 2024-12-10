Mizoram yet to appoint human rights panel chief, members

Aizawl, Dec 10 (PTI) The Mizoram government is yet to appoint the chairperson, members and supporting staff of the state human rights commission though nearly 2 months have passed since the establishment of the panel, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Home Department Secretary Vanlalmawia said that the selection committee headed by Chief Minister Lalduhoma is yet to finalise its recommendation for a chairperson, two members and 13 officers and supporting staff of the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), he said.

"The recruitment process for positions required for the state human rights panel is in progress. The selection committee is expected to submit its recommendation soon," Vanlalmawia told PTI.

In a notification on October 11, the Mizoram government had announced the establishment of SHRC following the directive of the Gauhati High Court.

Advertisment

After years of delay, the high court's Aizawl bench on September 6 gave the Mizoram government a final two-month deadline to set up a state human rights commission and warned the administration of initiating contempt proceedings if it fails to do so within the stipulated time.

During a hearing on November 27, government advocate H Lalmalsawmi informed the division bench comprising Justice Nelson Sailo and Justice Marli Vankung that the state government has complied with the court's directive by forming the human rights panel with its headquarters at Aizawl on October 11.

She also told the court about the creation of 16 posts, including the chairperson and two members of the panel.

Advertisment

Lalmalsawmi also told the court that the appointment of suitable persons as chairperson and members of the panel, as well as securing an appropriate building for the new establishment, are in process and it will take some time. PTI CORR NN