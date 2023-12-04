Advertisment
#National

Mizoram: Zoramthanga meets Guv; resigns as CM after MNF loses elections

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
04 Dec 2023
New Update
Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati with Mizo National Front leader Zoramthanga after receiving the latter's resignation as the state chief minister

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati with Mizo National Front leader Zoramthanga after receiving the latter's resignation as the state chief minister

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga called on Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Monday evening and submitted his resignation following the debacle of his party, the Mizo National Front, in the assembly elections, officials said.

The MNF has won nine seats and is leading in one, while the opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) secured majority by bagging 27 seats in the 40-member House.

Zoramthanga himself also lost to ZPM's Lalthansanga by 2,101 votes in the Aizawl East-1 seat, according to the Election Commission.

#Mizoram #Zoramthanga #Mizoram Elections #MNF vs ZPM #Mizoram Results #Lalthansanga
Advertisment
Subscribe