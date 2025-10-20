Mizoram: ZPM launches Dampa campaign; CM promises Rs 700 crore for water, development projects

Aizawl, Oct 20 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday said the state government is taking efforts to develop Mamit district and more than Rs 700 crore has been allocated to address the water shortage in Dampa assembly segment.

Speaking at the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) Dampa East block election campaign launch at Reiek village, Lalduhoma said the government is prioritising Mamit district as it is among the country’s aspirational districts.

Dampa assembly bypoll is scheduled on November 11.

"Our government has been making efforts to develop the north-western district. We have constructed link roads to connect several agricultural lands and we have also established eight warehouses to store broomsticks and other agricultural products," Lalduhoma, who is a senior ZPM leader, said.

He added that the Chief Minister’s Rubber Mission, worth over Rs 33.94 crore and implemented in three phases, aims to expand rubber cultivation in Mamit district, which shares borders with Tripura and Bangladesh.

He added that 14 villages have been provided water connections and initiatives have been taken to provide storage facilities to villages.

The CM said the government has allocated over Rs 700 crore to address water shortage in Dampa assembly segment.

He added that the government will also establish an incubation centre in Dampa area, which will be the first-of-its-kind in the state and Rs 35 crore has been allocated for the first phase of the project.

ZPM nominee Vanlalsailova, who spoke on the occasion, expressed confidence that the party will win the upcoming bypoll.

Polling will be held on November 11 and counting of votes will take place on November 14.

Apart from Vanlalsailova, main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) senior vice-president and former health minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana, Congress vice-president and former minister John Rotluangliana and BJP leader Lalhmangaiha have filed their nomination papers last week People's Conference (PC) party vice-president K. Zahmingthanga will file his papers on Tuesday, the last day for filing nominations.

Nomination papers will be scrutinised on Wednesday (October 22), and the deadline for withdrawal of candidature is Friday (October 24).

The Dampa bypoll was necessitated by the death of MNF MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

There are 20,790 voters, including 10,185 female voters in the Dampa assembly segment, according to the final roll published on September 30. PTI CORR MNB