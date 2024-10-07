Mizoram: ZPM, MNF, HPC announce candidates for Silung Hills Council polls

Aizawl, Oct 7 (PTI) The ruling ZPM, the opposition MNF and the Hmar People's Convention (HPC) on Monday announced the names of their candidates for the upcoming elections to the 12-member Silung Hills Council to be held on November 5.
Congress will release the names of its candidates on Tuesday.
The ZPM and HPC will contest the elections in an alliance. The ZPM will contest eight seats, while the HPC four seats.
The MNF has tied up with the Hmar People's Convention (Reformed) or HPC (R). The MNF will contest 10 seats, and the HPC (R) two seats.
The ZPM fielded four new faces, as per the list announced by party vice-president W Chhuanawma at a function held in Aizawl.
Incumbent Chief Executive Member (CEM) Lalvenhima Hmar of ZPM will lock horns with Vanlaltluangliana of MNF on his home turf Suangpuilawn, while Chairman HC Lalmalsawma of the ZPM is trying his luck for the second time from Zohmun constituency.
Executive Member Vanlalsiamsanga of the ZPM is tipped against MNF nominee Lord Joyfula in Phuaibuang, while Lalrawngbawla Pulamte, a ZPM executive member, will contest from the Saipum constituency.
Of the four HPC candidates, two are debutants. Executive Members Lalremruata Varte and K Hrangkunga are seeking a consecutive term from the Sakawrdai South and Khawlian constituencies, respectively.
The MNF and HPC(R) also nominated 12 candidates, and nine of them are first-timers.
The polling for SHC will be held on November 5. A total of 23,789 voters, including 11,914 women, are eligible to exercise their franchise.
The last date for filing the nomination papers is October 10, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 14, according to the State Election Commission.
The counting of votes will be undertaken as soon as voting is over, it said.
The SHC has 12 constituencies, comprising 31 villages in the Hmar-dominated northeastern part of Mizoram, covering three assembly constituencies in the Aizawl, Kolasib and Saitual districts.
In the last council polls held in November 2019, the Mizo National Front (MNF)-HPC combine bagged 10 seats, and the other two were won by Independent candidates.
However, in the last five years, there has been a frequent change in the power dynamics in the council and the ZPM-HPC alliance is currently in power.
The SHC was established on July 9, 2018, as a result of the peace accord signed between the Mizoram government and the erstwhile underground Hmar People's Convention (Democratic) or HPC(D) on April 2 that year. PTI CORR SOM