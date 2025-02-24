Mizoram: ZPM's Zirsanga to be sworn in as new chief of Lai Autonomous District Council

Aizawl, Feb 24 (PTI) Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader V Zirsanga will be sworn in as the new chief executive member (CEM) of Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) on Thursday, an official said.

Governor VK Singh on Monday approved the appointment of Zirsanga as the council's CEM.

A notification issued by the District Council and Minority Affairs Department said the LADC should hold a special session for a floor test to prove Zirsanga's majority within 30 days of his appointment as the CEM.

Zirsanga's appointment came after the MNF-Congress coalition's executive committee in the LADC collapsed on February 12 as incumbent CEM C Lalmuanthanga resigned just moments before a floor test.

The MNF-Congress executive body came to power on May 14 last year. However, two MNF members of the district council -- Zirsanga and Lallawmsanga Apetow -- declared their support for the ZPM.

Zirsanga and other ZPM leaders met the governor and staked their claim to form the next executive committee in the council.

In the present council, the ZPM has 13 members, the MNF has 11, and Congress has one member.

LADC is one of the three autonomous district councils in southern Mizoram. It was created in 1972 for the Lai people and its headquarters is Lawngtlai. PTI CORR SOM