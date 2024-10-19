Mizoram's Bhairabi-Sairang railway project nearing completion

Guwahati, Oct 19 (PTI) The 51.38 km Bhairabi-Sairang new railway line project connecting Aizawl in Mizoram with the rest of the country is at an advanced completion stage, an official statement said on Saturday.

Around 17.38 km of the new line was completed and commissioned in July this year with train services operational from August, according to the statement issued by Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Saturday.

The 51.38 km new railway line between Bhairabi and Sairang is divided into four sections -- Bhairabi–Hortoki, Hortoki–Kawnpui, Kawnpui–Mualkhang and Mualkhang–Sairang, it said.

The whole project once completed will be a game-changer in terms of communication and commerce for the people of Mizoram.

The construction work of the Bhairabi–Sairang railway project involves 48 tunnels in tough terrains. The total length of tunnels in this project is 12,853 metres out of which 12,807 metres of tunneling work has already been completed, the statement said.

The project will have a total of 55 major bridges and 87 minor bridges.

Construction work on the project's tallest pier, 104 metres, at the approach of Sairang station has also been completed.

The project also includes five road overbridges and six road underbridges, and there will be four stations - Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang, and Sairang.

There are many challenges in executing the project, such as less working time due to very heavy and prolonged monsoon, very tough and hilly terrain through deep forests, poor accessibility, non-availability of construction materials and skilled labour in Mizoram, it said, adding that NF Railway is, however, making all efforts to fulfil its commitment towards early completion of the project.

This will provide enhanced connectivity to the people of Mizoram, help grow small-scale industries in the area and boost tourism in the state, the statement said.

It will also ensure substantial cost reduction on transportation of passengers and various materials and commodities to this hilly state to cater to the needs of the local population, the statement added.