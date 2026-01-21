Mizoram's Chakma area records 61 pc literacy rate

Aizawl, Jan 21 (PTI) The area under the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district has recorded an overall literacy rate of 61 per cent, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The first comprehensive literacy survey was conducted by the Adult Education department of the CADC during October 2025 to January 2026, covering all the 88 village councils within the council area.

During the survey, data of people were collected with the cooperation and support of headmasters of various schools and NGOs, the CADC statement said.

"Based on the data collected, the overall literacy rate of the CADC has been assessed at 61.03 per cent," the statement said.

In addition to the survey, the Adult Education department also conducted literacy awareness campaigns in selected villages under the CADC to sensitise the public on the importance of education and lifelong learning.

According to officials, the survey was the first comprehensive literacy assessment conducted by the CADC's Adult Education department in the area.

Established in 1996, the Adult Education department has been working towards improving literacy and educational awareness in the CADC area, officials said.