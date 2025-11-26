Mizoram's community bonds reflect constitutional fraternity: Guv

Aizawl, Nov 26 (PTI) Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh on Wednesday said the state’s strong community bonds, mutual trust and peaceful coexistence embody the constitutional principle of fraternity.

Addressing a Constitution Day (Samvidhan Diwas) programme here, which marks the adoption of the Constitution, Singh described the document as "the soul of democracy" and the judiciary as its guardian.

He said the Constitution is a visionary document that continues to guide India towards a brighter future, and the Aizawl bench of Gauhati High Court bears an important responsibility in upholding justice and protecting the rights of the people of Mizoram under its framework.

The governor also praised the community bond and the tradition of living in harmony among people of the state.

"Mizoram's strong community bonds, mutual trust, and tradition of living in harmony perfectly reflect the constitutional principle of fraternity mentioned in the Preamble," he said.

Praising the legacy of the Constituent Assembly, Singh said it had crafted a living Constitution capable of evolving with time.

The Assembly had successfully enshrined the noble ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity for all citizens while keeping the nation's long-term progress in view, he said.

The governor also said the true power of the Constitution lies in citizens being aware of their rights and duties.

He called upon legal professionals to deliver justice impartially, safeguard individual freedoms without disturbing national security, educate the younger generation about the Constitution's value, promote inclusivity and strive tirelessly to preserve harmony and fraternity.

Gauhati High Court judges Justice Marli Vankung and Justice Kaushik Goswami also addressed the event.