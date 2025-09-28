Mizoram's Dampa bypoll likely to be held along with Bihar assembly elections: Officials

Aizawl, Sep 28 (PTI) The bypoll to the Dampa assembly seat in Mizoram's Mamit district is likely to be held along with the Bihar elections, officials said on Sunday.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the schedule of the bypoll soon, they said.

In a statement, the commission announced the deployment of 470 officers as central observers for the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar and assembly by-elections in a Union Territory and six states, including Mizoram's Dampa seat, to ensure free and fair elections.

The move indicates that the Bihar assembly elections and the bypolls in several states will be announced soon, according to the officials.

The Election Commission said that of the 470 central observers, 320 are IAS officers, 60 are IPS officers, and 90 are from other services.

The Dampa assembly seat fell vacant after the death of Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has fielded Mizo singer and preacher Vanlalsailova, while the main opposition MNF nominated its senior vice president and former health minister Dr R Lalthangliana.

The Congress fielded its state unit vice president and former minister John Rotluangaliana.

The BJP nominated former Congress leader Lalhmangaiha, who recently joined the saffron party. PTI CORR BDC