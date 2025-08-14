Mizoram’s Lai council chief resigns before floor test, House adjourned sine die

Aizawl, Aug 14 (PTI) The chief of Mizoram’s Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC), Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader V Zirsanga, resigned ahead of the trust vote on Thursday, following which the House was adjourned sine die, an official said here.

A special session was convened following a Gauhati High Court order that directed Zirsanga to prove his majority through a floor test.

Minutes before the start of the session, Zirsanga tendered his resignation as the Chief Executive Member (CEM), the head of the LADC.

LADC is one of Mizoram’s three autonomous district councils, constituted under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, for the Lai community people in the southern part of the state with Lawngtlai as its headquarters.

After reading the resignation letter submitted to Governor Vijay Kumar Singh, Council Chairman T Zakunga declared that the Zirsanga-led executive body expired, and adjourned the house sine die.

Zakunga expressed regret that the council could not function for a while, leading to inconveniences to the public.

He urged the council members to be committed to the welfare and development of the people and continue to work for them and the region.

The governor appointed Zirsanga as the CEM on February 24 and asked him to prove his majority within 30 days. However, the floor test was not conducted.

Subsequently, the governor appointed BJP leader N Zangura as the Council chief on May 2.

In a notification on May 7, the governor declared the appointment of Zirsanga as null and void after he refused to vacate the seat for Zangura.

Zirsanga approached the Aizawl bench of the Gauhati High Court challenging the governor's decision.

Initially, the high court stayed the government notification directing Zangura to prove his majority through a floor test on May 16.

On August 8, the bench issued a judgment stating that Zirsanga be given an opportunity to prove his majority in a floor test.