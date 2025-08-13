Mizoram's proximity to 'Golden Triangle' causing inflow of drugs: CM

Aizawl, Aug 13 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday said that the state's close proximity to the 'Golden Triangle', a region in southeast Asia infamous for drug manufacturing, is causing an inflow of drugs.

The chief minister was addressing a state-level programme on 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' (Drugs Free India Campaign) here.

More than 600 students from various schools and colleges took part in the event.

He said drugs must be eradicated completely as they harm society.

"Mizoram's close geographical proximity to the 'Golden Triangle' is leading to frequent inflow of drugs into the state," he said.

'Golden Triangle' refers to a mountainous region in northeastern Myanmar, northwestern Thailand and northern Laos, infamous for drug manufacturing.

Lalduhoma urged all to remain vigilant and united in the fight against drugs to ensure that the Mizo society remains protected from such harmful influences.

He encouraged young people to abstain from using drugs and warned that even occasional use of them is the first step towards addiction.

Lalduhoma also urged those already trapped in addiction to courageously step away and rebuild their lives.

The 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' is currently being implemented in 372 districts across the country, including all the 11 districts of Mizoram.

The campaign focuses primarily on creating awareness about the harmful effects of drug use and preventing first-time users from starting. PTI CORR ACD