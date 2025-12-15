Mizoram's ruling ZPM joins hands with oppn MNF to secure power in Lai district council

Aizawl, Dec 15 (PTI) Mizoram's ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and main opposition MNF have joined hands to form the next executive body of the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC), where the recent elections threw up a hung house.

The MNF had entered into a pre-poll understanding with Congress, which snapped the alliance after the results were declared, alleging that the Zoramthanga-led outfit was attempting to poach several elected members from other parties.

The Congress, meanwhile, claimed that it also joined hands with the ZPM to form the executive committee of the LADC.

The ZPM and MNF signed an agreement on Sunday evening and formed 'Lairam Legislature Party', which will be headed by the ruling party's T Zakunga, to secure power in the district council, leaders of the two sides confirmed.

The two parties won a total of 14 seats in the December 3 elections to the 25-member LADC, they said.

The ZPM will get the Chief Executive Member (CEM)'s post along with five executive members, while the MNF will get the chairman and deputy CEM's posts, and three executive members, they added.

The MNF, which fielded 20 candidates, emerged as the single largest party, winning eight seats, while Congress, which contested 14 seats, stood second, bagging seven.

The ZPM fielded candidates in all 25 seats, but managed to secure only six seats. The BJP, which fielded 10 nominees, bagged two seats.

Two independent candidates, including former LADC CEM V Zirsanga, were also elected.

Congress MLA C Ngunlianchunga, who was elected to the LADC, said an agreement was signed with the ZPM on December 10 to form the Lairam Legislature Party under his leadership to secure power in the district council.

According to that agreement, the Congress would have occupied the seat of the CEM, while the ZPM would have got the chairman and deputy CEM posts, he said.

The LADC is one of the three autonomous district councils in the state. It was created in 1972 to administer areas where the Lai tribals live. PTI CORR SOM